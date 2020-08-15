Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on September 11th

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by 34.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.