Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,823 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 1.33% of Park Electrochemical worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 820,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Electrochemical stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

