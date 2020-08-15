Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Pagegroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Pagegroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pagegroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

MPGPF stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Pagegroup has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

