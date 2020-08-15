Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.