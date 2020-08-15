OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 8.2%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), approximately 69,026 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.14.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.