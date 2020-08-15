ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $26.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,510 shares of company stock worth $245,485 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 65,974 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 404,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100,771 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,541,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,473,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

