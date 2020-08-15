ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,037 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,510 shares of company stock valued at $245,485. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

