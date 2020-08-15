Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 363,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

