Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.