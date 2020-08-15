Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.18

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $12.84. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 14,500 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.
About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.