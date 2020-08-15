Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.18

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $12.84. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 14,500 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 667,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 282,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 352.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 53,510 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

