Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.