Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $46,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $342.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.