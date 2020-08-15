Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAK. reissued a sell rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.