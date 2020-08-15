NOIA Network Trading Up 46.8% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $36.22 million and $774,662.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.59 or 0.05813311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00050315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,149,979 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

