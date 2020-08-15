Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NJDCY opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nidec has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

