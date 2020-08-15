NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of NextCure worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 253,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextCure by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NXTC opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of -0.56. NextCure Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts expect that NextCure Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

