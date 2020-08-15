NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NBSE opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBSE. BidaskClub raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

