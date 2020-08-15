NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut NatWest Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NWG opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

