Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189,227 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

