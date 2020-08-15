Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

MYO opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Myomo during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Myomo by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

