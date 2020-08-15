Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 56,232 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 167.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.