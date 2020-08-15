Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

HMOP stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

