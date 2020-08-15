Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $232.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

