Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

CMI stock opened at $213.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.74. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

