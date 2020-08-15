Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20.

