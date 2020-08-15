Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 14.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

