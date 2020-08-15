Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $44.39 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

