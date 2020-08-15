Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,226 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 180,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 728,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.