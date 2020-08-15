Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,153 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $232.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.33 and its 200 day moving average is $194.63. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

