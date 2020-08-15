Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of FedNat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FedNat by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FedNat by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in FedNat by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in FedNat by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedNat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

FNHC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.87. FedNat Holding Company has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.20). FedNat had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat Holding Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. FedNat’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

