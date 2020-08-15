Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 569 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.