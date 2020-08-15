Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 536.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $29.11 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.