Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $47.64 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

