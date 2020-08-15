Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

