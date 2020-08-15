Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.14.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $200.24 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

