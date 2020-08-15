Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $311,000 in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. TheStreet raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $600.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.64. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 59.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 936 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $624.04 per share, with a total value of $584,101.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,428. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

