Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Humana stock opened at $422.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.13 and its 200 day moving average is $364.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $425.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

