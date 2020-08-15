Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

