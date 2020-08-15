Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.15.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.