Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

