Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,354.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

FMHI opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

