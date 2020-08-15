Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,676 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $160.09 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

