Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperimus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $355.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.88 and a 200 day moving average of $319.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

