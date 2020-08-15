Mutual Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

