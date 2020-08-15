Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.