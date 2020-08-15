Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $249.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $215.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

