Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,896 Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Medifast by 47.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 59.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $183.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.