Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $279.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

