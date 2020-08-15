Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

NYSE C opened at $52.93 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

