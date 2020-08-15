Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,652 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in VMware by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,573 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in VMware by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,792 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.